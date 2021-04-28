Most bank CEOs have to hang up boots before 70 under latest RBI guidelines

The latest norms regarding the tenure of the MD & CEOs of private sector banks that was announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday will see a majority of the executives to hang up their boots before 70, the retirement age. Some of them will be eligible after a wait of three years.

At the one end of the spectrum is N Kamakodi, MD & CEO of Kumbakonam-based City Union Bank. Kamakodi took charge in May 2011 when he was 37 – the youngest CEO to be appointed to a private sector bank. Last year, the banking regulator approved his reappointment for another three years, ...