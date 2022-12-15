JUST IN
Business Standard

NBFC-MFIs overtake commercial banks in micro loan market share in Q2

One reason for this shift in trend could be that banks faced challenges in managing this asset class, especially after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns

Topics
NBFCs | MFIs | Banks

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

NBFCs
According to Sa-Dhan, an association of MFIs, the NBFC-MFI market share has dominated the sector for the first time in years with a share of 37.53 per cent, while banks have slipped to second position with a share of 36.18 per cent

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) working as micro finance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) overtook commercial banks in terms of market share in micro loans in the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q2FY23).

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 20:53 IST

