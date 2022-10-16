NBFC Sundaram Finance Ltd revises interest rates on term deposits

-
ALSO READ
Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment
Higher FD rates will not lure equity market investors for now: Analysts
SBI hikes bulk deposits rates by 40-90 bps, with immediate effect
AU Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposits rates by 60 bps to 7.5%
MCA tweaks rules about company deposits, enhances statutory auditors' role
-
Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has revised the interest rates on term deposits for tenures of one to three years with immediate effect, the company said on Sunday.
Accordingly, the interest rates for deposits of up to 12 months has been increased to 6.65 per cent, for 24 months it has been hiked to 7 per cent, the company said in a statement.
For tenures of up to 36 months, the interest rates have been increased to 7.30 per cent.
Senior citizens would get an additional interest of 0.35 per cent for one year at 7 per cent, 7.35 per cent for tenures up to two years and 7.65 per cent for tenures up to three years.
The company said its deposit balance stood at Rs 4,219 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 12:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU