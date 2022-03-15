JUST IN

NBFCs, housing finance firms need Rs 2.2 trn in fresh funds in FY23: ICRA
NBFC-retail's AUM likely to grow 5%-7% in FY22, 8%-10% in FY23: Report
Clix Capital targets Rs 40 billion loan disbursal in next fiscal year
NBFCs may see asset quality improve by up to 200 bps going forward: Crisil
NBFC biz to return to normal, FY23 loan growth pegged at 14%: India Ratings
RBI cancels PC Financial Service's certificate of registration
NBFCs' loan sanctions up 5% YoY in Q3FY22: Data
RBI asks NBFCs to enable Core Fin Services Solution akin to that in banks
'Gold loan NBFCs may adopt aggressive growth strategies amid competition'
Capri Global Capital to enter gold loan business in first half of FY23
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs

Recouping lost credit card share to be 'gradual', says HDFC Bank

Business Standard

NBFCs, housing finance firms need Rs 2.2 trn in fresh funds in FY23: ICRA

Rating agency in its report said the entities have worked to diversify sources of funds, even if the money came at a higher cost

Topics
NBFCs | Housing Finance

BS Reporter 
NBFCs
Illustration

The finance companies and housing finance companies would require Rs 1.8-2.2 trillion of incremental fresh funding to meet its growth requirement in FY23 while maintaining the liquidity buffers, according to rating agency ICRA.

The liquidity (on-balance sheet and undrawn sanctions) for the sector has remained adequate with entities typically maintaining coverage for their next three months’ repayments.

Lower growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) in the current financial year (FY22) warranted limited incremental funding requirement vis-à-vis previously envisaged. Rating agency in its report said the entities have worked to diversify sources of funds, even if the money came at a higher cost.
Read our full coverage on NBFCs

First Published: Tue, March 15 2022. 01:18 IST

`
.