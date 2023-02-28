JUST IN
Adani Group fallout? NBFC loans against shares under RBI scanner
First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8%
Deposits by public sector banks up 8.8% in December quarter: RBI data
Credit growth of banks accelerates 16.8% in December quarter: RBI
ARC industry will need to reinvent itself
Bank capital needs may rise 15-20% based on draft RBI market risk norms
RBI imposes Rs 5k withdrawal cap on Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank
Bank credit grows at 16.1% to Rs 134.17 trillion in Feb 10 fortnight
E-commerce, travel transactions drive credit card spends in January
Bank of Baroda to consider all borrower requests, including Adani, on merit
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Group fallout? NBFC loans against shares under RBI scanner

The central bank's Department of Supervision sought this information over the past week, and the deadline for submission of large exposure was on Monday, informed a source

Topics
NBFCs | Credit | RBI

Raghu Mohan  |  New Delhi 

RBI
Photo | Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought details of lending against shares and the largest credit exposures of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NBFCs

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 00:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.