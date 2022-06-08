JUST IN

RBI ups limits on housing loans from co-op banks, backs affordable housing
Business Standard

RBI enhances limit for e-mandates on credit/debit cards to Rs 15,000

In October last year, the new e-mandate guidelines kicked in, wherein any mandate registration, modification, and deletion will require additional factor authentication (AFA)

BS Reporter 
RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased the limit for e-mandates on credit/debit cards from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 to further augment customer convenience.

“Requests have been received from stakeholders to increase the limit under the framework to facilitate payments of larger value like subscriptions, insurance premia, education fee, etc. To further augment customer convenience and leverage the benefits available under the framework, it is proposed to enhance the limit from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per recurring payment,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

In October last year, the new e-mandate guidelines kicked in, wherein any mandate registration, modification, and deletion will require additional factor authentication (AFA). For subsequent transactions, customers will get a pre-debit notification 24 hours prior, with details of the upcoming e-mandate charge, date, amount, merchant name, and reference number. The pre-debit notification will provide a link leading to a customer portal, where customers can view, modify, opt out or cancel the transaction.

There was large-scale disruption after the new rules kicked in and some of IT still persists. RBI said till date, over 62.5 million mandates have been registered under this framework, including for over 3,400 international merchants.
First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 12:37 IST

