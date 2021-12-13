No runaway decline in rupee's value, may recover by March: Experts

The rupee will remain under pressure for now but currency market experts and economists do not expect a runaway depreciation. Pressure on the rupee may ease a bit by March, as the markets get used to tapering by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dips into its massive reserves to iron out any volatility.

This may even end up benefitting the rupee, according to a Business Standard poll of 12 experts. The rupee closed at 75.78 to a dollar on Friday, an 18-month low. The poll participants do not see a runaway depreciation in the rupee but it can be expected ...