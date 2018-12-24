P V Bharathi appointed as MD, chief executive officer of Corporation Bank

has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the Corporation Bank, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday.

Bharathi is at present Executive Director, Canara Bank.

She will take over the charge on or after February 1, 2019 and remain in the post till March 31, 2020 - the date of her superannuation, the order said.

In another order, the ministry said Birupaksha Mishra and Balakrishna Alse S has been appointed as executive director in the and the Oriental Bank of Commerce, respectively.

Mishra is General Manager, Central Bank of India. Balakrishna is GM,

K Ramachandran has been appointed as executive director of the Allahabad Bank. He is at present General Manager,

Ramachandaran will hold the office up to the date of his superannuation which is June 30, 2021.