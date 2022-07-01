JUST IN

Rupee rises 13 paise to 78.90 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday
Rupee ends at new low on relentless FII sell-off, slower RBI intervention
Rupee falls 18 paise to close at new low of 79.03 against US dollar
Rupee weakens to a new low; traders see currency breaching 79/$ soon
Rupee falls 11 paise, hits record low of 78.96 to dollar in early trade
Rupee drops 48 paise to close at new low of 78.85 against US dollar
Rupee at a fresh new low as rising oil deepens CAD, inflation concerns
India-dedicated funds follow global EM trend as outflows hit $547 mn in May
Rupee ends almost flat at 78.34 against US dollar despite equity rally
Rupee slips by 1 paisa, settles at all-time low of 78.33 against US dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

HSBC to relaunch private banking business within a year, says CEO

Business Standard

Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon

A shortfall in India's current account -- the broadest measure of trade -- will probably widen to 2.9% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending March 31

Topics
Rupee | Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy

Anup Roy & Vrishti Beniwal | Bloomberg 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s ballooning trade gap and capital outflows are raising new risks for the rupee, just as the currency’s plunge to a record low adds to inflation woes.

“India’s external balances are deteriorating,” economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a note Thursday, citing the terms-of-trade shock from higher commodities prices and weakening global growth. “Going forward, the trajectory of the rupee is likely to be pushed weaker versus the dollar on account of the deteriorating external balances.” The Indian rupee declined to a new all-time low of 79.1113 per dollar on Friday.

Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon

While the Reserve Bank of India has begun raising rates, which usually supports currencies, the moves also deflate the domestic stock market, and can accelerate rupee-weakening outflows. Meanwhile, demand for dollars is rising, further pressuring the currency and forcing the RBI to dip into its reserves pile to support it.

The central bank says the risks are so far manageable and the external sector is “well-buffered to withstand the ongoing terms-of-trade shocks and portfolio outflows.”

The following four charts take a deeper look at the challenges from India’s external finances:

Widening Deficit

A shortfall in India’s current account -- the broadest measure of trade -- will probably widen to 2.9% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending March 31, according to a Bloomberg survey in late June, nearly double the level seen in the previous year.

“The current account deficit widening has been relentless,” said Rahul Bajoira, an economist with Barclays Plc in Mumbai. “The broad-based increase in commodity prices is likely to keep the deficit sticky in the near term and, along with capital outflows, exacerbate the external financing requirements.”

If it starts to approach 4% of GDP, policy makers would need to take both fiscal and monetary steps, he said.

Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon

Falling Reserves

India’s foreign exchange reserves, which can cover about 10 months of imports, have slumped more than $50 billion from a peak in September to $587 billion in the week to June 17 as the RBI seeks to stabilize the currency and importers seek more dollars for costly energy imports.

Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon

The RBI is fighting on several fronts to slow the rupee’s decline, while its stated stance is that it intervenes to curb currency volatility and not influence its direction. Nevertheless, the RBI has spent $18 billion in the spot market to support the rupee between January and April, latest data from the central bank showed.

Costlier Imports

India’s trade deficit widened to an all-time high of $24 billion in May after the nation’s import bill almost doubled because of a surge in global crude oil prices. Meanwhile, exports slowed as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tighter monetary policies globally weigh on growth.

“A broader increase in commodity bill will underpin annual imports -- a mix of crude oil, coal, fertilizers, edible oils purchases,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist with DBS Bank Ltd. She estimates a 20% increase in overall imports, out-pacing export growth. “This will likely leave the merchandise trade deficit about 40% wider this year.”

Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon

Capital Flows

Foreign investors have pulled out more than $32 billion from Indian equities in the last one year, making it the worst performer in Asia after Taiwan. There has been an outflow from bonds too, placing India just behind Indonesia and Malaysia.

“With portfolio outflows expected to continue amid weakening global equity performance, and further deterioration in balance of payments in coming months, the risks of rupee under-performance cannot be discounted,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Pain for rupee likely as India's trade gap, capital outflows balloon
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Fri, July 01 2022. 10:23 IST

`
.