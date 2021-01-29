Parliament to consider bills to ban private cryptocurrencies, set up DFI

-
ALSO READ
As crypto gains currency in India, experts call for cautious regulation
Cryptocurrency trade may be more action-packed in 2021, say analysts
Union Budget on Feb 1, Parliament session starts Jan 29, say reports
Clarity on bitcoin
LS passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, more powers to RBI over UCBs
-
The Budget session of the Parliament will consider introduction of two keys bills that seek to ban private cryptocurrencies and set up a development finance institution for infrastructure financing.
The government will introduce the 'Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 that seeks to create a "facilitative framework" for creation of an official digital currency that will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The Bill will prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, but will allow for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of crytptocurrency, and its uses.
The government will also introduce The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill, 2021 through which a new Development Financial Institution will be set up.
The DFI will act as a "provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing and as the principal financial institution and development bank for building and sustaining a supportive ecosystem across the life-cycle of infrastructure projects."
The details of the bill will be made public once these laws are tabled in the Parliament.
Besides these, the current Parliament session will also consider 18 other bills, including the Finance Bill, for passage. This includes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that will enable co-operative societies to raise resources more effectively by promoting functional autonomy and professionalization. The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be introduced to bring structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI, and to address the needs for new age markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU