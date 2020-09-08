Play safe in small-caps even though the valuations seem attractive

Small-cap funds have rallied 23.4 per cent over the past three months compared to 16.3 per cent for midcaps and 10.6 per cent for large-caps. Meanwhile, SBI Small-cap Fund has sought to reduce inflows by closing itself to lump-sum investments. The fund will only accept inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs). The last time many small-cap funds had stopped accepted lump-sum flows in 2017, this was treated as a sign of the category becoming overheated.

Experts say the situation in 2017 was different. “Many large fund managers in the small-cap space had closed their funds for inflows. This was happening after a massive, three-four-year bull run in the mid-and small-cap space. Mid-and small-cap valuations had gone through the roof at that point of time. We have not reached that situation yet,” says Arun Kumar, head of research, Fundsindia.com.

In 2018 and 2019, small-caps saw a bear phase. Large caps were more or less stable during that period. Small caps also corrected at the onset of the Covid crisis. “The small-cap index is still down compared to its level at the start of 2018, which was the previous peak. The higher return you are seeing now is also compensating for the fact that there were two years when small-caps were hit very sharply,” says Kumar.

Valuations in this space are still not exorbitant. If you look at price to book value, valuations are closer to historical averages. On the price to earnings (P/E) front, valuations look expensive because earnings have got depressed. Hence, the PE is looking disproportionately higher.

As for SBI Small-cap’s decision, Kumar says: “It is already among the larger funds in this space. They run slightly more concentrated positions than other small-cap funds. Therefore, they tend to restrict their inflows much faster. Their liquidity parameter is more stringent.” He adds that their action should not be interpreted to mean that small caps have become expensive.

Investors entering small-cap funds now must remember that this category can be volatile. “This category consists of smaller companies. Their ability to handle shocks is far lower. Also, liquidity is much lower in these stocks. The amount of money required to push these stocks up is also much smaller.”

Given that the category can be volatile, investors need to be slightly more careful here. It is better that investors have a limited allocation to this category in their portfolio—ranging from 5-10 per cent. And when there are signs that the category has become overheated, you should also look to book profits and exit.