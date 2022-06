PNB Hsg Fin to seek shareholders' nod in July to raise Rs 12k cr in debt

PNB Housing on Thursday said it will seek shareholders' approval next month to raise Rs 12,000 crore in debt capital.

The housing company promoted by the city-headquartered state-owned lender (PNB) is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting (AGM) next month on July 26.

"Shareholders' approval is being sought in the 34th AGM to borrow funds and issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore in one or more tranches," PNB Housing said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company traded 0.33 per cent up at Rs 333.20 apiece on BSE.

