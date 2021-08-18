Preparations, strategies in place to resume credit card rollout: HDFC Bank

Private sector lender said on Wednesday that it was fully prepared to resume the rollout of new credit cards. The comment came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the bank to issue new credit cards, lifting the ban imposed on the bank in December 2020, following numerous digital outages faced by the bank.

The bank had been sourcing liability customers aggressively over the past few months. It has a full set of customers pre-approved and pre-scrubbed.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said, “….we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated August 17, 2021, has relaxed the restriction placed on sourcing of new credit cards. The board of directors of the bank has taken note of the said RBI letter”.

While the RBI has lifted the ban on the issuance of new credit cards, the restrictions on new digital launches still continue. “We will continue to engage with RBI and ensure compliance on all parameters”, the bank said.

Shares of the lender were trading 1.3 per cent up from the previous day’s close at Rs 1,534.70 on the BSE.

Due to the ban, the bank lost 558,545 credit cards between December and June while its rivals such as SBI cards, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank gained cards to the tune of 748,707, 1323,733, and 252,145, respectively. Also, due to the ban on new issuance of credit cards, during recent quarters, the bank had reported moderation in fee income/net interest inmcome, as this segment contributes approximately 25 - 33 per cent of the total fee income for the bank.

At the end of November, had 15.38 million outstanding credit cards in the market. This number dropped to 14.82 million at the end of June. Despite that, remains the leading player in credit cards, but other players have gained market share at its expense in the past few months because of the RBI action.

In a report, Motilal Oswal said, lifting of RBI restrictions on the bank before the festive season augurs well for it and they expect the bank to turn more aggressive on credit cards over the next few months. Typically, the bank adopts an aggressive stance during the festive season and offers various discounts on consumer durable products to drive spends and accelerated growth in consumer durable financing.

Irked at the repeated digital outages, the RBI, in December 2020, asked the lender to temporarily halt all its digital launches as well as new sourcing of customers. There was an audit by a third-party tech auditor, who prepared a report and submitted it to the RBI. The regulator and the bank were engaged in discussions after the report was submitted.

The bank has been making a lot of changes to its technology infrastructure post the outages it faced over the years. The bank is making large-scale investments in the technology infrastructure, wherein it is bringing new talent, getting into cloud-native stacks, a shift from the traditional monolithic IT infrastructures, and working with strategic partners for better products and services.

The bank management has made it clear that it will do whatever it takes, in line with its growth path, to ramp up its technology infrastructure. The benchmarks are constantly shifting on IT spends and the bank is aware that some of its benchmarks will become global. The management has said in the past that it is modernising the existing bank and has created a vertical within the bank called an 'enterprise factory'. And, they have created another vertical called the 'digital factory', housed with very competent resources focused on building a digital platform for the bank.