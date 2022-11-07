JUST IN
Rupee closes at 81.90 against dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows
Business Standard

PSBs' Q2 net profits zoom 50% YoY on steady rise in interest income

Strong loan growth, rising lending rates give the boost

Topics
PSBs | public sector banks | ICRA

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

People exchange their old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at special camp organised by a public sector bank in Chennai
The strong growth in loan ahead of festive season plus hardening lending rates helped to report substantial rise in NII

Twelve public sector banks (PSBs) reported an average of 50 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 25,685 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2FY23), primarily on the back of a steady rise in net interest income (NII). Sequentially, they posted a 76.8 per cent rise in net profit over Rs 15,307 crore in Q1FY23.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 18:09 IST

`
