Punjab & Sind Bank sets off accumulated losses of Rs 3,577 crore

-
ALSO READ
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank jump nearly 7% after turning profitable in Q4
Govt infuses Rs 5,500-crore equity capital into Punjab and Sind Bank
Match 14, SRH vs PBKS highlights: Hyderabad registers first win in IPL 2021
Tips on saving tax on the interest you earn on your savings bank account
Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification
-
Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Monday said it has set off accumulated losses of over Rs 3,577 crore against the share premium account of the bank.
The bank had obtained approval of shareholders in its AGM in July to set off the accumulated losses from the share premium account.
The bank, "subsequent to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India, has appropriated accumulated losses of Rs 3,577.55 crore from share premium account of the bank today", it said in a regulatory filing.
Share premium account balance is a reserve that can only be used for defined purposes. It reflects the difference between the face value and subscription price of shares.
The New Delhi-headquartered lender has not proposed any dividend for 2020-21.
Its accumulated loss stands against the securities premium amount of Rs 4,835.11 crore in its balance sheet.
The bank in June said that setting-off of the accumulated losses will present a true and fair view of the financial position of the bank. It will not affect any ratios such as book value per share, return on equity, and earning per share.
It will represent true financial position, shareholders will be benefited through dividends, and their holding will yield better value.
The proposal will also place the bank in a better position to achieve its turnaround plan in a time-bound manner, the lender said in June.
Punjab & Sind Bank had reported a net loss of Rs 2,733 crore in FY21. P&SB stock closed 4.57 per cent down at Rs 15.65 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU