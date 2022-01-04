RBI appoints Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Deepak Kumar as new Executive Directors

-
Deepak Kumar and Ajay Kumar Choudhary have been promoted as executive directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank said on Tuesday.
Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading the Department of Information Technology of the RBI, while Choudhary was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision.
As executive director, Kumar will look after the Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.
Kumar has, over a span of three decades, worked in RBI's Central Office departments covering policymaking and project management functions in the areas of information technology, cyber security, payment systems, currency management, human resource management, banking supervision and foreign exchange management.
Choudhary will look after the Fintech Department, Risk Monitoring Department and Inspection Department.
Choudhary has, over a period of three decades, served in supervision, regulation, currency management, payments and settlements, and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its Central Office as well as regional offices.
