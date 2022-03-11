JUST IN

Business Standard

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from acquiring customers, calls for IT audit

Onboarding of new customers will be granted after RBI reviews auditors' report, says banking regulator

Manojit Saha & Deepsekhar Choudhury  |  Mumbai/Bengaluru 
Paytm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers with immediate effect due to certain supervisory concerns.

The banking regulator said the bank has been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

“The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system. Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors,” RBI said adding that the action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm and One97 Communications Limited together own Paytm Payments Bank. Sharma is the chairman of Paytm Payments Bank.

In December last year, Paytm Payments Bank, an associate entity of Paytm, had announced that it had received the banking regulator’s approval to operate as a scheduled payments bank, helping it to expand its financial services operations.

In a statement, the bank said it has been included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934. After the announcement, Paytm’s share price rose 2.62 per cent to close at Rs 1,594.55 apiece. Since listing, Paytm’s share price has come under immense pressure.

Interestingly, the RBI issued a notification on October 7, saying Paytm Payments Bank has been included in the second schedule. The same has been published in the gazette of India, dated October 2–8.

Paytm Payments Bank had 64 million savings accounts as of March 31, 2021 and over Rs 5,200 crore in deposits. It was also the largest Unified Payments Interface beneficiary bank, with the lowest technical decline rate among beneficiary and remitter banks.
First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 17:38 IST

