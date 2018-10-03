JUST IN
RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for state-run oil companies

The move comes in light of the rupee's drop to a record low on Wednesday triggered by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices

Reuters 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's central bank said on Wednesday it will relax external commercial borrowings (ECB) policy to allow state-run oil marketing companies to raise external debt for working capital purposes.

The Reserve Bank of India will permit oil marketing firms to raise overseas funds with minimum average maturity period of 3 or 5 years under the automatic route, it said in a statement. It lifted the individual borrowing limit set at $750 million under the ECB framework.

The move comes in light of the rupee's drop to a record low on Wednesday triggered by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, prompting the central bank to quickly intervene to slow its fall.

 
First Published: Wed, October 03 2018. 18:55 IST

