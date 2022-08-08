JUST IN
Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 79.6 against USD as risk appetite declines
RBI imposes fine on 8 urban co-operative banks for breach of various norms

Penalty has been imposed on Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Reserve Bank of India (Co-operative Banks - Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016.

Reserve Bank of India | Co-operative Bank | penalty

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The RBI on Monday said it has imposed penalties on eight cooperative banks, including a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank, Gujarat, for non-compliance with various norms.

In another statement, it said a penalty of Rs 7 lakh has been imposed on Indapur Urban Cooperative Bank, Indapur (Maharashtra) for contravention of certain provisions related to exposure norms.

Three banks -- Warud Urban Co-operative Bank, Warud (Maharashtra), Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and the Yavatmal Urban Co-operative Bank, Yavatmal (Maharashtra) -- have been penalised for non-compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

A penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on Chhattisgarh Rajya Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) for non-compliance with certain KYC provisions.

Garha Co-operative Bank Limited, Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and the Goa State Co-operative Bank, Panaji are the two other banks on which penalty has been imposed.

The RBI, however, added that the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 22:09 IST

