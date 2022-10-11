JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI likely sold dollars, received forwards to stem rupee's drop: Report

The rupee has traded in a narrow range of about 8 paisa so far in the session

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar | US Dollar

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Tuesday and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses, three traders told Reuters.

The rupee was last trading at 82.3850, down from 82.32 in the previous session after hitting a record low of 82.6825 on Monday.

The rupee has traded in a narrow range of about 8 paisa so far in the session.

In comparison, the Korean won is down 1.7% and the offshore Chinese yuan had declined 0.5% to the dollar.

The relative stability in the rupee is thanks to the RBI, traders said.

The USD/INR 1-year implied yield slipped to 2.89%, against 2.96% in the previous session. The RBI was conducting buy/sell swaps, likely to sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank said.

"The RBI is probably running down its forward book further."

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:52 IST

