RBI likely sold dollars, received forwards to stem rupee's drop: Report

-
ALSO READ
Abrdn sells 2% stake in HDFC Life at Rs 574 a share, mops up Rs 2,469 cr
RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US interest rate hike fears
RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US rate hike woes: Report
India's forex reserves drop $5.9 bn in a week as RBI sells dollars
RBI sells dollars as rising oil prices push rupee to near new low: Traders
-
The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Tuesday and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses, three traders told Reuters.
The rupee was last trading at 82.3850, down from 82.32 in the previous session after hitting a record low of 82.6825 on Monday.
The rupee has traded in a narrow range of about 8 paisa so far in the session.
In comparison, the Korean won is down 1.7% and the offshore Chinese yuan had declined 0.5% to the dollar.
The relative stability in the rupee is thanks to the RBI, traders said.
The USD/INR 1-year implied yield slipped to 2.89%, against 2.96% in the previous session. The RBI was conducting buy/sell swaps, likely to sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank said.
"The RBI is probably running down its forward book further."
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU