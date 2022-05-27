JUST IN

RBI likely to introduce a comprehensive IT outsourcing framework
RBI reduces net-worth requirement for non-bank Bharat Bill Payment units
Dollar steady near one-month low as Fed minutes contain few surprises
Credit growth vaults in metros to 9.7% in FY22 despite second wave
Gold set to snap 5-session winning run by stronger dollar ahead of Fed mins
India looking at spending Rs 2 trillion more to fight inflation: Report
RBI approves India, Sri Lanka trade settlement in rupee outside ACU
Sebi withdraws permanent recognition granted to Indian Commodity Exchange
Equitas SFB MD & CEO P N Vasudevan announces decision to leave bank
RBI asks for option of interoperable card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Union Bank to raise up to Rs 8,100 cr in capital for business expansion

Business Standard

RBI likely to introduce a comprehensive IT outsourcing framework

Move could be in sync with new privacy Bill

Topics
RBI | Reserve Bank of India | cyber security

Raghu Mohan  |  Mumbai 

A comprehensive information technology (IT) outsourcing framework for all Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated entities may be on the cards and aligned with the new privacy Bill. In a related move, the first baby steps are also said to be underway to set up community Cloud architecture — Indian Banking Community Cloud (IBCC) — for state-run banks.

This could either be through an alliance of state-run banks or under the aegis of the National Payments Corporation of India or the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology. The possibility of a new umbrella ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Fri, May 27 2022. 06:09 IST

`
.