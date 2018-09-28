JUST IN
RBI may hike repo rate by 25 basis points in October: SBI report

In August, RBI had hiked its key lending rate by 25 basis points to bring the repo to 6.50%

IANS  |  Mumbai 

reserve bank of india, rbi
Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike its key lending rate by 25 basis points in October, an SBI Ecowrap report said on Thursday.

According to the report, the expected rate hike might not be the last one in the current financial year.

In August, the RBI had hiked its key lending rate by 25 basis points to bring the repo to 6.50 per cent citing upside risks to inflation.
First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 01:08 IST

