RBI Monetary policy LIVE: RBI to maintain status quo as Covid-19 wave wanes

monetary policy LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy review today. The is expected to hold interest rates after a three-day meeting of the MPC that took place in the backdrop of mixed signals on growth and The policy will likely maintain an accommodative stance, as helping economic growth remains priority. However, as the -7.3 per cent growth print of FY21 shows, this is not going to be enough.

Here are key points to look ahead of announcement:

Manufacturing sector PMI was at a 10-month low of 50.8 in May while urban unemployment rose to a 1-year high of 17.9 per cent.

While the retail print was 4.3 per cent in April, WPI was at an 11-year high of 10.5 per cent.

Economists said that RBI is likely to maintain status quo on the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks — at 4 per cent, at least for the current financial year since growth revival is contingent on how fast the country is able to vaccinate a large part of the population. The government recently indicated that the aim is to vaccinate the entire population by the end of 2021.

It may keep accommodative monetary stance unchanged today to nurture a fragile economic recovery. Policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4%, and 3.35%

Bankers and borrowers policy will closely watch to see if the central bank comes out with another round of moratorium on loan repayments like last year.

