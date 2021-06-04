RBI Monetary policy LIVE: RBI to maintain status quo as Covid-19 wave wanes

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
PSU divestment, LIC IPO, fiscal deficit: How brokerages read Budget 2021
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
-
RBI monetary policy LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy review today. The RBI is expected to hold interest rates after a three-day meeting of the MPC that took place in the backdrop of mixed signals on growth and inflation. The policy will likely maintain an accommodative stance, as helping economic growth remains priority. However, as the -7.3 per cent growth print of FY21 shows, this is not going to be enough.
Here are key points to look ahead of RBI announcement:
Manufacturing sector PMI was at a 10-month low of 50.8 in May while urban unemployment rose to a 1-year high of 17.9 per cent.
While the retail inflation print was 4.3 per cent in April, WPI inflation was at an 11-year high of 10.5 per cent.
Economists said that RBI is likely to maintain status quo on the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks — at 4 per cent, at least for the current financial year since growth revival is contingent on how fast the country is able to vaccinate a large part of the population. The government recently indicated that the aim is to vaccinate the entire population by the end of 2021.
It may keep accommodative monetary stance unchanged today to nurture a fragile economic recovery. Policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4%, and reverse repo rate 3.35%
Bankers and borrowers policy will closely watch to see if the central bank comes out with another round of moratorium on loan repayments like last year.
The RBI is expected to maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks — at 4 per cent.
Stay tuned for RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor