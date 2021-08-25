JUST IN
RBI okays Hitendra Dave as HSBC India head for three years starting Aug 24

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HSBC India on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Hitendra Dave as the country head for three years, effective August 24.
Dave is a General Manager within the HSBC Group and a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Committee of HSBC, "underlining the importance of the India business to HSBC," the bank said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, August 25 2021. 19:27 IST

