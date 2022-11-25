JUST IN
RBI's Housing Price index up 4.5% in Q2, Kochi tops chart with 11.5% rise
RBI permits banks to open 12 special vostro accounts for trade in rupees
Merger with home loan major HDFC to take 8-10 months more: HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank awaiting RBI reply on subsidiary stake forbearance: Parekh
Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case
PNB gets Centre's approval to divest its entire stake in UTI AMC
SBI likely to raise Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds
HDFC Bank elevates Bharucha as Deputy MD, appoints Zaveri as ED
SBI to consider raising $1.2 billion through infrastructure bonds
Monetary policy faces severe information constraints: RBI DG Patra
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Demonetisation: Can't put the clock back, govt tells Supreme Court
Business Standard

RBI's Housing Price index up 4.5% in Q2, Kochi tops chart with 11.5% rise

Four of the 10 cities in the index recorded sequential contraction, the others posted expansion

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Housing prices

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBIâ€™s HPI is based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities in the country

Reflecting buoyancy in demand for dwellings, the Reserve Bank's All-India House Price Index (HPI) grew by 4.5 per cent year on year during the second quarter ended September 2022.

The HPI had grown by 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter and by 2.4 per cent a year ago, RBI said in a statement.

RBI’s HPI is based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities in the country. These cities are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The YoY movements in HPI varied widely across the cities, ranging from a growth of 11.1 per cent (Kochi) to a contraction of 4.1 per cent (Jaipur).

While Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Jaipur recorded sequential contraction in the index, the other six cities recorded expansion.

The credit offtake for homes has been on the rise, in tandem with the sale of housing units and prices. Bank credit for housing, including priority sector lending, rose by 16 per cent YoY this September, as against 12.2 per cent a year ago. Outstanding housing loans stood at Rs 18.05 trillion in September 2022, RBI data showed.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.