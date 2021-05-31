RBI's status quo policy may revolve around Covid-19 pandemic measures

A near certainty that there will be no rate change in the June 4 policy will turn the focus on other measures to be announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said 12 economists and bond experts polled by Business Standard. The RBI has moved out of its time-based guidance to state-based guidance, and has said it will maintain the accommodative stance till there are durable signs of growth.

That makes the entire process data-based, which does not suggest tweaking the rates. So, the repo rate would likely continue to remain at 4 per cent for the entire calendar year. This will ...