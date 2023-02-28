JUST IN
India's Q3 GDP numbers: Testing growth guardrails
Business Standard

RBI seeks details of NBFCs' total credit to Adani Group of companies

Move the first after the introduction of scale-based supervision for NBFCs on October 1, 2022

Topics
NBFCs | Reserve Bank of India | RBI

Raghu Mohan  |  New Delhi 

A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai | PTI Photo
A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai | PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday sought details of the total credit facilities sanctioned and dispensed by shadow banks to Adani Group of companies.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 23:06 IST

