FSDC sub-committee meets virtually to take stock of Covid-19 situation
Business Standard

RBI to buy and sell Rs 10,000 cr market bonds simultaneously under OMO

This is the first such 'Operation Twist' this fiscal in which RBI will buy long-term bonds and sell-short term bonds maturing this year

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The RBI was at the forefront of providing stimulus to the economy last year, while the Narendra Modi-led government followed with modest fiscal steps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will be simultaneously buying and selling Rs 10,000 crore of secondary market bonds under its special open market operations programme.
This is the first such 'Operation Twist' this fiscal in which the RBI will purchase long-term bonds and sell-short term bonds maturing this year.

First Published: Thu, April 29 2021. 19:49 IST

