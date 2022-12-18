JUST IN
Looking back 2022: RBI's regulatory review 2.0 is a game-changer
RBI advises fintechs to focus on governance, data protection issues
RBI removes informal restrictions on rupee NDF trades, says report
How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?
One in two urban Indians investing more post Covid: DSP MF-YouGov Survey
Govt not to make RBI report on MPC's first-ever inflation failure public
CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget
Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Looking back 2022: RBI's regulatory review 2.0 is a game-changer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI went beyond just housekeeping with some bold moves in 2022

It's a landmark achievement, so far as the functioning of the economy is concerned: RBI Governor on CBDC

Topics
RBI | digital currency | Banking sector

Raghu Mohan 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Innovation to the fore

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.