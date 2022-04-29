JUST IN

RBL Bank to raise up to $100 mn through dollar denominated bonds
IndusInd Bank standalone net jumps 55% to Rs 1,361 cr, gross NPAs dip
Bank credit growth to hit 4-year high of 11-12% in FY23: CRISIL
Kotak Mahindra Bank's chances of FTSE inclusion brighten
No constraint on tech spends: ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi
Axis Bank Q4 net rises 54% at Rs 4,118 cr; net interest income up 17%
Axis Bank Q4 net profit soars 54% to Rs 4,118 cr; NII up 17%
ICICI Bank launches India's 'open-for-all' digital ecosystem for MSMEs
AU Small Finance Bank looking at 30% asset growth for five years
RBI imposes Rs 1.12 cr penalty on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Bank credit to industry turns around in FY22, infra lending tops Rs 1 trn

Business Standard

RBL Bank to raise up to $100 mn through dollar denominated bonds

RBL Bank on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to USD 100 million by issuing US dollar denominated bonds.

Topics
RBL Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

RBL Bank on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to USD 100 million by issuing US dollar denominated bonds.

The board of directors of RBL Bank, at its meeting held on Friday, accorded its approval to raise or borrow monies by issue of USD denominated unsecured Tier II subordinated notes aggregating up to USD 100 million, to identified investors, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

At current exchange rate, USD 100 million is around Rs 765 crore.

The stock of RBL Bank closed 0.66 per cent down at Rs 120.10 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on RBL Bank

First Published: Fri, April 29 2022. 20:19 IST

`
.