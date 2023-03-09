JUST IN
REC board okays Rs 1.2 trillion market borrowing programme for 2023-24
Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India
State Bank of India raises Rs 3,717 cr from its third AT1 bond sale
Industry's share of non-food bank credit hits record low of 26.6%
HDFC Bank to launch revamped payments, banking application soon
Shriram General Insurance opens two women-only branches in the north
SBI raises Rs 3,717 cr via AT-1 bonds at 8.25% with 10-yr call option
IDBI Bank proclaims Kapil & Dheeraj as wilful defaulters of Rs 758 cr loans
Data of 600,000 HDFC Bank customers' leaked on dark web, bank denies
Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

REC board okays Rs 1.2 trillion market borrowing programme for 2023-24

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd board on Thursday approved Rs 1,20,000 crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting

Topics
REC | Non-Banking Finance Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NBFC, finance, banking

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd board on Thursday approved Rs 1,20,000 crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting.

"Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 9, 2023, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt instruments for the financial year 2023-24," a BSE filing stated.

REC will borrow Rs 1,20,000 crore from the market during 2023-24, which includes various types of bonds and loans (Rs 1,05,000 crore), short-term loans (Rs 10,000 crore) and commercial papers (Rs 5,000 crore), it added.

The proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 will be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on REC

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.