JUST IN
Co-founder Krishnasamy exits Freshworks, led SaaS firm's tech operations
Women-led startups raise $4.3 bn in 2022, outperform those led by men
Adani repays $500 million bridge loan to regain investors' faith
Orion Innovation commits to increase women employee in India by 15%
Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles
Musk engages in heated exchange with ex-Twitter employee; apologises later
AI says 15% of total pilots are female, schedules all-women crew flights
GQG Partners likely to increase investment in Adani, says Rajiv Jain
Shyam Metalics eyes $1 bn in revenue from stainless steel business
Adani Group loan repayment: How do promoters raise money through pledging?
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Co-founder Krishnasamy exits Freshworks, led SaaS firm's tech operations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC Bank to launch revamped payments, banking application soon

To take on Google Pay, PhonePe with new PayZapp

Topics
HDFC Bank | payment apps | Banking

Subrata Panda & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, will soon be launching its revamped mobile and internet banking platforms, besides a “better version” of its payments application – PayZapp, people aware of the development told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 19:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.