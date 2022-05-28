Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to fall in circulation: RBI annual report

500 Rs notes
Circulation of Rs 2,000 notes that were introduced during demonetisation has fallen sharply over the years and is 13.8% of the total value of notes in circulation, compared to 50.2% in 2017. Circulation of Rs 500 notes has risen consistently and is now 73.3% in terms of the total value.