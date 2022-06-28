JUST IN

India-dedicated funds follow global EM trend as outflows hit $547 mn in May
Rupee ends almost flat at 78.34 against US dollar despite equity rally
Rupee slips by 1 paisa, settles at all-time low of 78.33 against US dollar
Rupee recovers from record low, opens 12 paise up at 78.20 against dollar
Rupee settles at record low of 78.32 against dollar on forex outflows
Fall in onshore forward premiums could push Indian rupee even lower
Rupee recovers from record low, inches higher by 9 paise against dollar
RBI may have boosted forwards intervention to slow rupee fall, save reserve
Rupee falls 4 paise against US dollar in early trade tracking muted markets
Rupee ends at record low as rebound in crude deepens CAD, inflation worries
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

The RBI is no fan of 'buy now, pay later' and it's wholly understandable

Business Standard

Rupee at a fresh all-time low as rising oil deepens CAD, inflation concerns

The domestic currency was trading at a fresh record low of 78.597 per US dollar against 78.34 per dollar at the previous close

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | Indian Economy

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee plummeted to a fresh record low versus the US dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil prices jumped 1 per cent, exacerbating concerns over India’s current account deficit and inflation, dealers said.

The domestic currency was trading at a fresh record low of 78.597 per US dollar against 78.34 per dollar at the previous close. The previous record closing low for the rupee was 78.39 per US dollar on June 22.

Crude oil prices jumped close to 1 per cent in Asian trade on Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates said it is producing close to capacity, dampening hopes that the country could help increase crude oil supplies.

Also Read: 7 out of 9 neighbouring nations charge less for petrol than India

Reuters reported that Brent crude futures jumped $1.08, or 0.9 per cent, to $116.17 a barrel, adding to a 1.7 per cent rise in the previous session.

Given that India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil needs, the surge in the price of the commodity poses significant upside risks to inflation and the current account deficit.

The rupee has depreciated more than 5 per cent versus the US dollar in 2022 as higher US interest rates, the surge in oil prices and record overseas investment outflows from equities have hurt the domestic currency.

Dealers, however, expect the RBI to intervene in the market through dollar sales of around 78.50 per dollar to rein in the rupee’s depreciation.

The RBI has intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market since the Ukraine war broke out in February to curb excessive volatility in the rupee. Since February 25, the headline foreign exchange reserves have declined by $40.94 billion.

“Seems as if RBI intervention in spot, forwards, and futures has failed to curb the rebound in the USDINR pair amid inflation worries, widening deficits due to rising energy prices, and overall risk-off mood,” CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari wrote.

“Going further, whether it will continue to remain stable or bring in erratic moves post breaching RBI’s threshold mark of 78.50 levels will be watched.”
Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Tue, June 28 2022. 12:36 IST

`
.