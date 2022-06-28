Rupee at a fresh all-time low as rising oil deepens CAD, inflation concerns

The rupee plummeted to a fresh record low versus the US dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil prices jumped 1 per cent, exacerbating concerns over India’s current account deficit and inflation, dealers said.

The domestic currency was trading at a fresh record low of 78.597 per US dollar against 78.34 per dollar at the previous close. The previous record closing low for the rupee was 78.39 per US dollar on June 22.

Crude oil prices jumped close to 1 per cent in Asian trade on Tuesday after the said it is producing close to capacity, dampening hopes that the country could help increase crude oil supplies.





Reuters reported that futures jumped $1.08, or 0.9 per cent, to $116.17 a barrel, adding to a 1.7 per cent rise in the previous session.

Given that India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil needs, the surge in the price of the commodity poses significant upside risks to and the current account deficit.

The rupee has depreciated more than 5 per cent versus the US dollar in 2022 as higher US interest rates, the surge in oil prices and record overseas investment outflows from equities have hurt the domestic currency.

Dealers, however, expect the to intervene in the market through dollar sales of around 78.50 per dollar to rein in the rupee’s depreciation.

The has intervened heavily in the market since the Ukraine war broke out in February to curb excessive volatility in the rupee. Since February 25, the headline reserves have declined by $40.94 billion.

“Seems as if intervention in spot, forwards, and futures has failed to curb the rebound in the USDINR pair amid worries, widening deficits due to rising energy prices, and overall risk-off mood,” CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari wrote.

“Going further, whether it will continue to remain stable or bring in erratic moves post breaching RBI’s threshold mark of 78.50 levels will be watched.”