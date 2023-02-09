JUST IN
Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.66 against dollar due to muted trend in equities

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by sustained foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | Equities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by sustained foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Firm crude oil prices and a strong American currency further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.59 against the dollar, then fell to 82.66, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 82.54 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 103.36.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.01 per cent to USD 85.08 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 177.7 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 60,486.09. The broader NSE Nifty declined 81.65 points or 0.46 per cent to 17,790.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 736.82 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:33 IST

