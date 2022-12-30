JUST IN
Rupee gains 16 paise to 82.71 against US dollar on firm domestic equities
Rupee rangebound as dollar sales by exporters help in risk-averse market
Rupee depreciates 20 paise to close at 82.85 on high US dollar demand
Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.74 against US dollar as crude prices rise
Rupee tracks positive domestic equities, gains 17 paise against dollar
Rupee opens flat at 82.79 against US dollar as crude oil prices rise
RBI's forex reserves fall for first time in five weeks to $563.50 bn: Data
India, Bangladesh discuss trade settlement in rupee, free trade agreement
Rupee rises by 10 paise against US dollar tracking early gains in equities
Outward remittance under LSR dips 28% to $1.92 bn in Oct, shows RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee gains 16 paise to 82.71 against US dollar on firm domestic equities

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Indian equities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 82.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.77 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.71, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 7 paise lower at 82.87 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 103.97.

The rupee continued to trade range bound for the fourteenth straight session. There were strong bids seen around 82.75, which prevented USD/INR from sliding lower despite month-end exporter selling, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note, adding that the "rupee is likely to trade an 82.65-82.95 range with sideways price action".

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.13 per cent to USD 83.35 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 179.33 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 61,313.21. The broader NSE Nifty rose 54.55 points or 0.3 per cent to 18,245.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.