Rupee rangebound as dollar sales by exporters help in risk-averse market

-
ALSO READ
Rupee gains as dollar slides on US data backing slower rate hikes
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
Rupee seen higher at 81.20 after Fed Chair Powell's dovish tilt; RBI eyed
Rupee seen up tracking recovery on Asian peers; US jobs data eyed
Rupee likely to weaken after US Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate
-
The Indian rupee strengthened a bit on Thursday, as traders cited dollar sales by exporters, but strong gains were not expected amid the holiday lull and risk aversion in broader markets.
The rupee was at 82.78 per dollar by 10:05 a.m. IST, having firmed up to 82.75. The currency closed at 82.8575 on Wednesday.
Exporters holding their dollars are likely making sales as it is the end of the quarter, but due to the absence of a large number of market participants the moves would remain rangebound, said a foreign exchange trader.
The currency's intraday range should likely be 82.70-82.90, the trader added.
The rupee has stayed on the weaker side of 82.50 for the past two weeks with moves confined to small ranges per session. Analysts believe it is an attempt to bring stability to the currency after a sharp depreciation earlier this month.
Dollar offers by state-run banks around 82.85-82.90 levels over the period, which some traders reckon were on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, have kept the rupee from weakening past 83 per dollar. It hit a record low of 83.29 in October.
Meanwhile, gains on Thursday were also limited by the dollar index nudging higher to 104.360 and weakness in broader Asian markets as currencies and equities mostly fell.
Markets are likely "digesting the fact that the initial stages of China re-opening will necessarily entail outbreaks in a thus-far cocooned population," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note.
The speed at which the country has scrapped COVID rules has left its fragile health system overwhelmed, sparking concerns about the spread of the virus.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU