Rupee rises 3 paise to 73.08 against the US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee depriciates 8 paise to 73.63 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 73.52 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 19 paise to 73.12 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 21 paise to 72.90 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 9 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee appreciated 3 paise to 73.08 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.10 against the US dollar and inched higher to 73.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of just 3 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency.
"Most Asian currencies were weak against the greenback this morning and could weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 89.40.
"Both Democrat candidates have won in the Georgia Senate runoffs. The Democrats now effectively have control of the Senate as well. The President, Senate, House are all Democrat which makes legislation easy to pass," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 160.16 points higher at 48,334.22, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 52.60 points at 14,198.85.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 483.64 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.77 per cent to USD 54.72 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU