JUST IN
Rupee pares most gains during day, closes at 81.85 against dollar
Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar, RBI intervention seen
Rupee appreciates 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar in early trade
Finance Ministry not in favour of exhausting forex reserves to defend rupee
Rupee at another low of 81.94 per dollar as US Fed talks up rate hikes
India FX reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis: Poll
Rupee posts another new low against US dollar, but fares better than peers
Rupee hits new low, inches towards 82 per dollar on hawkish US Fed
Rupee depreciates 40 paise to all-time low of 81.93 against US dollar
'India has fairly large forex reserve to deal with current situation'
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar, RBI intervention seen
Business Standard

Rupee weakness may put pressure on RBI to hike rates by 50 bps: Analysts

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its next statement on Friday.

Topics
Rupee | Rupee vs dollar | YES Bank

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Rupee pares most gains during day, closes at 81.85 against dollar

After strengthening sharply against the dollar earlier in the day, the rupee surrendered most gains by the end of trade as importers relentlessly purchased the greenback fearing fresh strength in the US currency, dealers said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 19:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.