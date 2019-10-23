Rising risk of contagion in India's financial sector, cautions S&P

Global rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) said on Wednesday that there is a rising risk of contagion in the Indian where credit markets are charging huge premiums for debt raised by riskier companies.

The failure of a large company may have other consequences, such as draining the credit available to the sector. This contagion runs the risk of spreading to real estate companies too, S&P said in a statement.



companies are the largest lenders to this segment and any failure among such institutions could jeopardize credit flows to developers, it said. "A substantial part of this funding comes from banks. The failure of any large non-banking financial company (NBFC) or housing finance company (HFC) may deliver a solvency shock to lenders," said credit analyst Geeta Chugh.

"Many finance companies have lost more than half of their equity value in the past year," the rating agency said in a report titled "Indian Braces For Fat Contagion Tail Risk."

A recent contagion analysis released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggested that the failure of any top-five HFC or NBFC could result in the default of up to two banks. That could have dramatically negative effects for the credit growth and the economy.

S&P said the bankruptcy of an originator of securitized pool of retail assets would also hinder collections, at least until substitute servicers can be appointed and operational issues sorted. “We expect that the resolution of weak finance companies will be swift and orderly, and contagion will be managed," it said.

The default by Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), a large HFC, earlier this year is a case in point. Creditors are aiming for a quick resolution of this matter, and to limit losses to around 30%-40%. Even then, the DHFL default has not generated the kind of panic that was seen after the default of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. in mid-2018.

“Given the seriousness of such risks, we expect the Indian government to support systemically important institutions that get into trouble. The support is more likely to be available to banks rather than any finance company”, S&P said..