SBI gets central board's nod to raise Rs 14,000 crore via bonds

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
Valuing AT1 bonds
SBI PO admit card 2021 released at sbi.co.in; check exam dates and schedule
-
The country's largest lender SBI on Monday said its central board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.
The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or US currency.
"The central board of the bank at its meeting held today on June 21, 2021, accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in USD and/or INR during FY22," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
Under this, the bank plans to raise fresh additional tier I capital up to an amount of Rs 14,000 crore subject to the government of India concurrence, it added.
Tier 1 capital refers to a bank's core capital. It includes disclosed reserves that are present on a bank's financial statements and equity capital. A lender uses tier I capital to function on a regular basis and it forms the basis of a financial institution's strength.
To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.
These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.
The scrip of SBI closed 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 419.55 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU