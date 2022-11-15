JUST IN
Bank credit to grow 15% YoY in FY23, FY24 on corporate demand: CRISIL
Bank of Baroda raises rates on retail term deposits by up to 100 bps
After KFW deal, SBI now in talks with EIB for Euro 200 mn green funding
Punjab & Sind Bank to take call on Rs 300 cr QIP in fourth quarter: MD Saha
Bank of Maharashtra tops list of PSU lenders in credit growth in Q2
PNB offers up to 7.85% interest rate on 600-day fixed deposit scheme
Bank of Baroda slashes home loan rates by 25 bps for limited period
Suryoday SFB reports Rs 13-cr Q2 net against Rs 1.92-cr loss a year ago
Banks go slow on bond sales as rising interest rates push up costs
RBI targets selling first batch of green bonds as early as December
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Bank credit to grow 15% YoY in FY23, FY24 on corporate demand: CRISIL
Business Standard

SBI hikes MCLR by up to 15 bps across tenors making consumer loans costlier

State Bank of India has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points across tenors, making most consumer loans costlier for borrowers.

Topics
MCLR hike | Bank loans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The central bank said that some of the recommendations of the working group need wider consultation with the government (Photo: Bloomberg)

State Bank of India has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points across tenors, making most consumer loans costlier for borrowers.

The revised rates come into effect from November 15, 2022.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, which is used as base for fixing most of home, auto and personal loans, has been raised by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.05 per cent, as against 7.95 per cent earlier.

Likewise, the two-year and three-year MCLRs have been raised by 10 basis points each to 8.25 per cent and 8.35 per cent, respectively, SBI said in a notification on its website.

Among others, one-month and three-month MCLRs have been increased by 15 basis points each to 7.75 per cent.

The six-month MCLR is up by 15 basis points at 8.05 per cent while the overnight rate is higher by 10 basis points at 7.60 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCLR hike

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.