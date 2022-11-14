JUST IN
PFRDA further eases paperless onboarding with CKYC documentation
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda raises rates on retail term deposits by up to 100 bps

Interest rate for 3-10 years maturity have been increased by 45 basis points to 6.10 per cent

Bank of Baroda | Interest Rates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday increased its retail term deposit interest rates by up to 100 basis points or 1 percentage point in line with hardening rates.

Interest rates have also been hiked on bulk saving deposits of Rs 50 crore and above to less than Rs 200 crore by up to 25 basis points, BoB said in a statement.

The 10-year and above tenor domestic and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) term deposit will now offer an interest of 6.10 per cent, up from 5.10 per cent earlier.

Deposits for above 1-2 years will earn an interest of 6.10 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent. For 2-3 years, the new rate is 6.25 per cent, up by 70 basis points.

Interest rate for 3-10 years maturity have been increased by 45 basis points to 6.10 per cent, it said.

At the short end, it said, 46-180 days term deposit will earn 50 basis points more at 4.50 per cent.

Senior citizens will earn 50 basis points higher interest rate in each slab.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:55 IST

