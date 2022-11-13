Punjab & Sind Bank to take call on Rs 300 cr QIP in fourth quarter: MD Saha

State-owned would take a call on raising equity capital through qualified institutional placement (QIP) after taking into account third quarter numbers and pace of loan growth, the bank's managing director Swarup Kumar Saha said.

As far as capital adequacy is concerned, the bank is well-capitalised at 15.68 per cent and it can easily take care of business growth this year, he told PTI in an interaction.

However, he said, "There is a need to build some buffer on the equity side. So, we would plan a small amount of capital mobilisation either through equity or bonds, say Rs 250 crore or Rs 300 crore.

"We will watch our third quarter performance and momentum of credit demand and based on that make a decision with regard to QIP or other means."



The bank has redeemed Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, he said, adding, now the bank would try other means including QIP, which is cost effective.

The government of India's holding in the bank stood at 98.25 per cent at the end of September 2022. If the bank raises capital through share sale, the holding of the government would decline depending on the quantum.

During the previous two years (2020-21 and 2021-22), the government infused Rs 5,500 crore and Rs 4,600 crore through non-interest bearing recap bonds.

With the infusion of Rs 4,600 crore, the government holding in the bank increased to 98.25 per cent as on March 31, 2022.

On loan growth, Saha said, the bank aims at a 15 per cent rise during FY23 and the current capital base can easily support this.

The Delhi-based lender had shifted its focus to the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segment to de-risk its balance sheet. Corporate segment lending grew by a muted 2.5 per cent in Q2FY23, while retail lending improved by 16 per cent on an annual basis.

Last week, the smallest public sector bank reported a 27 per cent jump in profit to Rs 278 crore in the second quarter of FY23 on the back of reduction in bad loans. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the bank during the July-September quarter of FY23 rose to Rs 2,120.17 crore against Rs 1,974.78 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 9.67 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2022 from 14.54 per cent during the same period a year ago. Net NPAs also came down to 2.24 per cent from 3.81 per cent in the second quarter of previous year.

As a result, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies declined to Rs 125 crore for the quarter, from Rs 203 crore a year ago.

