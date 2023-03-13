JUST IN
Safe-haven gold accelerates to $1,900 level as traders assess SVB fallout
SVB crisis: What is contagion risk, and is it expected to spread to India?
SVB collapse brings Softbank's startup financing under investors' lens
How do countries safeguard depositors' money when banks like SVB collapse?
SVB: Indian banks stand out amid 'global gloom and doom', says Macquarie
SVB crisis: Depositors to get access to 'all of their money' from today
SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?
Govt sees negligible impact from Silicon Valley Bank failure: Officials
SVB fallout impact: Govts across globe stepping in to look for solution
Silicon Valley Bank crisis unlikely to affect Indian banks, say analysts
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI may hike lending rates by 25 bps in April policy: DBS Research
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SBI Mutual Fund raises Rs 3,600 crore through dividend yield NFO

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday said it has mobilised around Rs 3,600 crore in its New Fund Offer (NFO) for a dividend yield fund offering, giving it a market share of over 25 per cent in the segment.

Topics
SBI Mutual Fund | NFOs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SBI, state bank of India
Photo: Bloomberg

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday said it has mobilised around Rs 3,600 crore in its New Fund Offer (NFO) for a dividend yield fund offering, giving it a market share of over 25 per cent in the segment.

The fund house collected the amount on the back of a strong promotion in regional languages, with around 1.23 lakh applications from 70 per cent of pin codes in the country and around 40,000 new investors.

The NFO of SBI Dividend Yield Fund was opened during February 20 to March 6, and it will reopen for subscriptions on March 17, the company said in a statement.

With this fund collection, SBI Mutual Fund now commands over 25 per cent share, the largest in the Dividend Yield category, which now has a total assets under management of Rs 13,844 crore.

The fund house believes that the category has a lot of potential and dividend yield funds should be part of an investor's portfolio, especially those looking to invest directly in equity or looking for a regular cash flow from dividends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SBI Mutual Fund

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 16:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.