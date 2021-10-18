SBI raises Rs 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

The country's largest lender on Monday said it has raised Rs 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant

In June, the bank had received approval from its central board for raising fresh additional tier 1 (AT 1) capital of up to Rs 14,000 crore.

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting on October 18, 2021, accorded its approval to allot 6,000 Basel III compliant fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to bond subscribers, said in a regulatory filing.

The non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured of the face value of Rs 1 crore each aggregates to Rs 6,000 crore.

The bear a coupon of 7.72 per cent per annum payable annually, said.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 497.85 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)