SBI to form separate unit for Mumbai Metropolitan business region

State Bank of India is planning to carve out the Mumbai metropolitan business region as a separate business unit to enhance efficiency and tap growing business opportunities. It will be run separately from the Maharashtra and Goa circles. A senior SBI executive said the “bank is not doing away with the entire structure. Maharashtra and Goa circles have become too big. How do we reorganise them is in focus.” Each circle is headed by a chief general manager. The bank will review working structures in other circles, too.
Experience with independent unit for Mumbai region will be basis for taking decision any changes in other states, they said.
SBI had set up two new circle – one for Rajasthan and another for Andhra Pradesh\ Telangana - to assimilate branches of associate banks in these states after their merger in April 2017.
Maharashtra and Goa is largest circle under SBI's National Banking group which covers retail, rural and MSME businesses. It has over 2,000 branches with total business (deposits plus advances) in excess of Rs 2 trillion.
If one looks at from point of number of branches in each circle, Chandigarh is bigger than Maharashtra. But the business volumes in Maharashtra are very high. So there is thinking about how we can make working more efficient.
The structures in other states will be reviewed for performance and span of control to enhance efficiency and tap new business opportunities. The conditions and concerns of the region's will get top priority consideration while taking decision on set up. The improvement in efficiency and growth are drivers behind such exercise, SBI officials said.
