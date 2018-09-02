SBI to form separate unit for Mumbai Metropolitan business region

State Bank of India is planning to carve out the business region as a separate business unit to enhance efficiency and tap growing It will be run separately from the Maharashtra and Goa circles. A senior executive said the “bank is not doing away with the entire structure. Maharashtra and Goa circles have become too big. How do we reorganise them is in focus.” Each circle is headed by a chief general manager. The bank will review working structures in other circles, too.

Experience with for Mumbai region will be basis for taking decision any changes in other states, they said.

had set up two new circle – one for Rajasthan and another for Andhra Pradesh\ Telangana - to assimilate branches of associate in these states after their merger in April 2017.

Maharashtra and Goa is largest circle under SBI's which covers retail, rural and businesses. It has over 2,000 branches with total business (deposits plus advances) in excess of Rs 2 trillion.

If one looks at from point of number of branches in each circle, Chandigarh is bigger than Maharashtra. But the business volumes in Maharashtra are very high. So there is thinking about how we can make working more efficient.

The structures in other states will be reviewed for performance and span of control to enhance efficiency and tap new The conditions and concerns of the region's will get top priority consideration while taking decision on set up. The improvement in efficiency and growth are drivers behind such exercise, officials said.