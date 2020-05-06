SBI weighs 25 fresh credit proposals from NBFCs amid Covid-19 crisis

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India is working on 25 proposals totalling at least Rs 5,000 crore for credit to non-banking companies (NBFCs) while taking up request for moratorium on a case-to-case basis.

Explaining the change in the approach to granting moratorium to NBFCs, bank executives said the Reserve Bank of India came out with the COVID regulatory package in March 2020, and that things have become clear only subsequently. “Now, there is the RBI liquidity window at repo rate too to get for on-lending,” an official said.

Second, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and National Housing Bank have activated refinancing facility, which has improved resource availability for units from financial sector, he added.

Earlier, SBI had not agreed to providing blanket moratorium to and had said it would look at each case on its merit. Since last month, it has been in dialogue with companies to assess how collections (repayments by their customers) is happening. In April the collections were between 40-50 per cent of total. “This gives us confidence to consider requests for moratorium,” the senior SBI executive said.

The bank is receiving ground-level feedback from NBFCs, housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) that are seeking moratorium. The picture would become clear by end of this week.

RBI’s package did not prohibit granting moratorium to or housing finance firms. Many fellow banks were looking for SBI to lead the way, before they took the decision. A meeting of chief executives under the aegis of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed to find a way out of the logjam.

Besides moratorium, the bank is also evaluating proposals for giving loans to finance companies (NBFCs, and MFIs) which are facing cash flow problems for up to three years. It is not necessary that those getting credit will also get moratorium under RBI’s regulatory regime, the official said. The bank will thoroughly review liquidity and credit profile of financial sector firms before taking call on granting credit, and similar financial assistance, he added.

With SBI agreeing to give moratorium, many other banks are likely to follow suit. Mostly the instalments for term loans from banks are on a quarterly basis. The instalment due in the month of March has been paid by most of the so banks would grant moratorium for April and May for the instalment due in June. It’s unlikely that banks will refund or adjust the instalment paid in March, unless there is negative cash flow for the NBFC, said the chief executive officer of a housing finance company.

Raman Aggarwal, Co-chairman, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) said SBI's decision to extend moratorium is a welcome move but the criteria for extending moratorium needs to be seen. “Hopefully, it will cover the month of March and April otherwise there will be no point of this. Other banks will follow this and start giving moratoriums to NBFCs,” he said.

Some private banks and a few state-owned banks were already giving moratorium. “If the moratorium gets extended, then NBFCs will stand to gain, but our concerns regarding one-time restructuring of loans and alternate source of funding that we conveyed to RBI remain,” said Aggarwal.