Sebi says ICICI Bank, other related entities have not filed for settlement

Regulator Sebi clarified on Wednesday that it has not received any settlement application from or any other entity with respect to the probe into alleged regulatory lapses involving its Chanda Kochhar, her husband and his business dealings.

Besides, the markets watchdog said that and Kochhar have replied to the show cause notices issued by it.

and the business dealings of the Kochhar family have come under the regulatory glare of Sebi and other agencies after a whistleblower reported to the government agencies that the family had some quid pro quo in its dealings with the now bankrupt

In FY 2012, the bank had, by allegedly flouting its own lending norms, extended a Rs 32.50 billion loan to the Videocon group, which has since turned dud for the bank.

"It is hereby clarified that ICICI Bank and have filed replies to show cause notices issued by Sebi. It is further clarified that, Sebi has not received any settlement application from ICICI Bank or from any other entity related to the matter," the regulator said in a statement.

Earlier, the (Sebi) had issued show cause notices to ICICI Bank, Kochhar and others after its preliminary examination favoured initiating adjudication proceedings against them for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding 'conflict of interest' in business dealings of her husband with

The bank and Kochhar have been maintaining there had been no regulatory violations on their part and that she was not aware of specific business dealings of her husband.

As per Sebi's preliminary probe, Kochhar's husband has had many business dealings with the over the past several years.

Besides, and Videocon chief were co-founders and promoters of NuPower, besides other associations.

The cases under scanner include significant loan exposure of the bank to Videocon way back in 2012 and the alleged involvement of the Kochhar family in restructuring of that loan.

Kochhar and her family members are also facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to the loan extended to an offshore arm of the group.