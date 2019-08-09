Several public sector banks link their lending rates to repo rate

A number of public sector on Friday volunteered to link their lending rates to repo rate, in order to facilitate faster transmission, even as a clutch of them reduced their marginal cost of funds based (MCLR) over the last two days.

The cuts follow State Bank of India’s (SBI) cut in by 15 basis points (bps), reacting to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 35 bps cut.

This is in effect is external benchmarking the lending rates, which even the RBI has kept on hold for now, considering banks’ profitability concerns. The RBI is expected to cut its by another 40 basis points in this current fiscal, which will make the rates on housing and vehicle loans cheaper for Union Bank customers to that extent.

Shaktikanta Das, governor of RBI, had prodded public and private sector to reduce their lending rates, and make transmission faster. In response to RBI’s cumulative policy rate cut of 75 basis points till August 6, on average had lowered their lending rates by only 29 basis points. On Wednesday, the RBI lowered its by another 35 basis points.

While all banks lowered their MCLR, Bengaluru-headquartered Canara Bank, Mumbai-based Union Bank, and Andhra Bank said they would soon be linking their various loan products, and possibly deposit rates to repo rate, from the current MCLR, “in order to provide better transmission of interest rates”.

MD and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said the bank would be exploring to develop products of both assets and liabilities linked with external benchmark to transmit the benefits of rate cut to the customers shortly. The bank reduced its MCLR by 15 to 20 bps. said it will also its term deposit rates by 10 bps across all buckets in more than one year.



Banks pass on RBI’s rate cut benefit

Canara Bank has cut MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors effective from August 7. The 1-year MCLR has come down to 8.50%/annum from 8.70% earlier

UCO Bank has cut MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors, effective from August 10. The one-year MCLR has been reduced to 8.50% as against 8.65%

Andhra Bank announced a cut in the MCLR by 25 bps across all five tenors.

The benchmark MCLR is now 7.95% against the earlier 8.20%

United Bank of India is planning to link retail loan lending rates with repo rate. The bank plans to cut MCLR soon

Union Bank of India will link its housing and vehicle loan portfolio to the repo rate. The bank also cut its MCLR by 15 bps

Andhra Bank said it would soon introduce repo rate linked deposit and loan products, even as it cut its MCLR by 25 basis points on Friday.

Union Bank said it would link its vehicle and housing loans to repo rate, while cutting its MCLR by 15 bps, bringing down its MCLR by 30 bps since February.

Bank of India also cut its MCLR by 25 bps, while Bank of Maharashtra and had lowered their rate by 10-15 bps on Thursday.

Indian Overseas Bank cut its MCLR by 15 basis points in one year and above tenure, and 10 basis points below one-year tenure.

Kolkata-based UCO Bank also cut its MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors.