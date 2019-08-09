Several public sector banks link their lending rates to repo rate

-
A number of public sector banks on Friday volunteered to link their lending rates to repo rate, in order to facilitate faster transmission, even as a clutch of them reduced their marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) over the last two days.
The lending rate cuts follow State Bank of India’s (SBI) cut in lending rate by 15 basis points (bps), reacting to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 35 bps repo rate cut.
This is in effect is external benchmarking the lending rates, which even the RBI has kept on hold for now, considering banks’ profitability concerns. The RBI is expected to cut its repo rate by another 40 basis points in this current fiscal, which will make the rates on housing and vehicle loans cheaper for Union Bank customers to that extent.
Shaktikanta Das, governor of RBI, had prodded public and private sector banks to reduce their lending rates, and make transmission faster. In response to RBI’s cumulative policy rate cut of 75 basis points till August 6, banks on average had lowered their lending rates by only 29 basis points. On Wednesday, the RBI lowered its repo rate by another 35 basis points.
While all banks lowered their MCLR, Bengaluru-headquartered Canara Bank, Mumbai-based Union Bank, and Andhra Bank said they would soon be linking their various loan products, and possibly deposit rates to repo rate, from the current MCLR, “in order to provide better transmission of interest rates”.
Allahabad Bank MD and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said the bank would be exploring to develop products of both assets and liabilities linked with external benchmark to transmit the benefits of rate cut to the customers shortly. The bank reduced its MCLR by 15 to 20 bps. Allahabad Bank said it will also its term deposit rates by 10 bps across all buckets in more than one year.
Andhra Bank said it would soon introduce repo rate linked deposit and loan products, even as it cut its MCLR by 25 basis points on Friday.
Union Bank said it would link its vehicle and housing loans to repo rate, while cutting its MCLR by 15 bps, bringing down its MCLR by 30 bps since February.
Bank of India also cut its MCLR by 25 bps, while Bank of Maharashtra and IDBI Bank had lowered their rate by 10-15 bps on Thursday.
Indian Overseas Bank cut its MCLR by 15 basis points in one year and above tenure, and 10 basis points below one-year tenure.
Kolkata-based UCO Bank also cut its MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors.
